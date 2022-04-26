Deals
New timelines set for Artemis I wet dress rehearsal, launch

(Credits: NASA)
(Credits: NASA)(PRNewswire)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 spoke with leaders on Tuesday who are overseeing the Artemis I mission at Marshall Space Flight Center. Although new timelines are set, the wet dress rehearsal is still not complete and the process won’t start again for a few more weeks.

The goal was to launch the mega moon SLS rocket, unmanned in June. As you might expect, now that timeline is also pushed back.

“We’ll be evaluating the next 2 launch windows. There’s one in July, as well as one in August. So as soon as we get finished with our wet dress rehearsal and are confident that we’re ready to launch, we’ll set a launch date,” said Space Launch System Manager, Sharon Cobb.

Launching a rocket in Florida is no easy task. Especially the SLS rocket, which is the largest in the world.

“This is the most powerful vehicle that’s ever been built. This vehicle will allow us to go to the moon that is 239,000 miles away, compared to the ISS where we’re going right now which is 250 miles away,” said Cobb.

The latest hiccups at the wet dress rehearsals have sent the rocket back to the vehicle assembly building, where it’s being looked at.

Leaders here at Marshall Space Flight Center say setbacks are nothing new when it comes to rockets.

“Saturn 5 it took five months and multiple attempts to get through wet dress rehearsal. Even for the shuttle, it took us 5 attempts to get through wet dress rehearsal,” said Cobb.

Despite the challenges, leaders and rocket scientists are optimistic for the future and what the Artemis Mission means for space exploration. Not only to go back to the moon but to take future astronauts to Mars.

