Morning showers give way to cooler temps behind cold front

The cold front that brought yesterday’s rain showers and storms is now off to our south and east, winds have shifted to the NW already this morning.

A few light showers and cloud cover will start the day before much cooler an drier air plunges in from the north. Skies will become mainly sunny by the early afternoon with cooler than average highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds will be breezy from the northwest between 10-15 mph with occasional wind gusts to 25 mph. With a mostly clear sky tonight lows will drop into the lower 40s, areas of frost are not expected.

Tuesday will be a very nice spring day with highs reaching the low to middle 70s, winds will be breezy from the northeast gusting over 20 mph at times. Thursday and Friday will also be sunny and dry with temps near average in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Scattered rain and storm chances will return for the weekend with highs staying in the 80s.

