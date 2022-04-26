Deals
Morgan County voting to allocate American Rescue Plan money to mental health

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County leaders are deciding what to do with hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Source: American Rescue Plan money. Commissioners could soon be allocating it to expand mental health services in the county.

Alabama has granted Morgan County a $1.2 million dollar grant for mental health resources and now the Commission is chipping in.

“The mental health center, they are wanting to build a 14 bed complex that will be an addition to what they already have.”

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long says the construction will cost well over $1.2 million, so tomorrow the commission will vote to allocate an additional 600-thousand from American Rescue Plan money.

“It is right in line with what we need at the Commission. Right now if our probate judge has to admit someone we have to send them to a private facility.”

Long says that’s a $100,000 dollar a year expense to the county.

“We think in four or five years it will be paid for and we will be using this facility for a long time to come.”

That’s why he says this is an investment to make now.

“When they approached us about wanting to build this facility we said this is right down our alley this is exactly what we want. So we have a place to send our people. We really have a real problem with mental health in Morgan County,” said Long.

As for when the project will be finalized.

“They haven’t gotten started. I think they have plans but no work has started to my knowledge,” said Long.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

