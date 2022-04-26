Man arrested in Marshall County on sexual abuse charge

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - In a joint effort, investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a sexual abuse charge.

Matthew Talley, 33, was arrested and charged for sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old on April 22. According to Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest was made after a report was filed with the Marshall County Department of Human Resources.

The investigation was a joint effort by the Marshall County Advocacy Center, the DHR and MCSO.

The investigation is ongoing. Talley is being held at the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

