1 killed in wreck on Alabama 79 in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 79 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirms one person was killed in the wreck on Alabama 79 near Cox Gap Road in Guntersville. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Both lanes on Alabama 79 near Cox Gap Road were completely blocked following the crash which occurred around 3 p.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. State Troopers and Guntersville police are investigating this wreck.

The Guntersville Fire Department along with the Nixon Chapel Fire Department assisted with this fatal wreck.

