Lanes closed on Alabama 79 in Marshall County due to wreck

Read more below on the traffic disruption
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lanes on Alabama 79 in Marshall County are closed on Tuesday due to a two-vehicle wreck.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, both lanes on Alabama 79 near Cox Gap Road are completely blocked following the crash which occurred around 3 p.m. State Troopers are investigating this wreck and are monitoring the situation.

Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

