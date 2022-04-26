Deals
Hero The Band headlines Panoply Arts Festival

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Think Pop, Soul, Rock, R&B... you name it, Hero The Band can play it.

The actual band of brothers is playing Panoply Arts Festival Friday, April 29. Before they do, they joined Payton Walker for a conversation about growing up playing music together and drawing inspiration for their electric sound.

If you want a show that’s going to make you get on your feet, check out Hero The Band Friday night at Panoply Arts Festival at Big Spring Park in Huntsville. The band takes the stage at 7:45 p.m.

