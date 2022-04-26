Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Group reports record tally of antisemitic incidents in 2021

FILE - People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in...
FILE - People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in Washington, Sunday, July 11, 2021, co-sponsored by the Alliance for Israel, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, B'nai B'rith International and other organizations.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Jewish civil rights organization says its annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year.

A report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League found 2,717 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021.

That’s a 34% increase over the previous year and the highest total since the New York City-based group began tracking such incidents in 1979.

The ADL says a surge in incidents coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Hwy 72 E
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
The Trash Pandas along with UNA and city representatives will be announcing a new event Monday.
Trash Pandas, UNA announce football game on Oct. 15 at Toyota Field
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office discovered 18 grams of Fentanyl and half a pound of meth in...
18 grams of Fentanyl seized by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
The Madison County Sheriff is searching for a burglar in the Hazel Green community.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglar

Latest News

A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Trial of 3 ex-officers in George Floyd death won’t be livestreamed
Tremia Lashay Sanders
Pleasant Grove PD search for missing 21-year-old woman
Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump is helping bring forward a class-action lawsuit against Wells...
Discrimination lawsuit filed against Wells Fargo
A chicken waste truck lost its load Tuesday morning on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.
Chicken waste truck loses load in Tuscaloosa