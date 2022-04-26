Deals
Grooveyard talks music, preparing for Panoply Arts Festival

From left to right: Bryan Williams, Chris Ferguson (top), Chip Gulbro and Keith Taylor
From left to right: Bryan Williams, Chris Ferguson (top), Chip Gulbro and Keith Taylor(Grooveyard)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This weekend is the 40th Panoply Arts Festival and a band with roots in Huntsville is making an appearance!

Grooveyard was created by Huntsville-native Chip Gulbro in 2016 and soon after he found three more members to officially form the band. The band consists of Gulbro (guitar), Keith Taylor (keyboard), Bryan Williams (drums) and Chris Ferguson (bass). They have joined to form a jazz fusion band, using influences from Miles Davis, John Scofield and many others.

From left to right: Chris Ferguson, Bryan Williams, Chip Gulbro and Keith Taylor
From left to right: Chris Ferguson, Bryan Williams, Chip Gulbro and Keith Taylor(Grooveyard)

The band talked about its creation, influences and what it’s been like preparing to play in Panoply this weekend in a full interview that you can see at the top of this story.

Grooveyard will play from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Panoply Arts Festival at Big Spring Park.

