Glass aims for history

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Any record that a Alabama A&M quarterback had prior to Aqeel Glass arriving on campus is now a distant memory. Glass, shattered every Bulldogs record during his four year career. Winner of back to back Deacon Jones Trophy awarded to The Nations top HBCU football player.

“A huge honor. It’s been amazing to those experiences to talking with teams, it’s all been great, " Glass said. “There’s really not been any con to it. Like I said earlier, this is something that I’ve dreamed about since I was six or seven years old.

Glass threw for 12,136 yards and 109 passing touchdowns. His yardage total ranks 14th all-time in FCS football and he’s tied for 11th in total touchdowns.

Glass has enjoyed the draft process, and even if he doesn’t hear his named called among the 259 picks this week, he understands one opportunity is all that’s needed to join an NFL Franchise.

“At the end of the day you have to be confident but put in the work to have something to be confident about,” Glass added. “So I’ve always been very confident in my talents and my abilities, and I found out that’s no different no matter where I went. I’m going to have to have that same confidence when i go into an NFL locker room. So it’s something that I’ve been working on and carrying with me. And no matter where I go I always feel like there’s nothing that can stop me and I know what I’m capable of and I’m gonna do it well.”

The NFL Draft begins Thursday April 28th and concludes Saturday April 30th.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.