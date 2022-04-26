Deals
Florence Police searching for burglar

Florence Police are searching for Julie Hamm for a case regarding theft and burglary.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department posted on Facebook that it is searching for a burglar by the name of Julie Hamm.

Hamm is wanted for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property if you or someone you know have any information contact the Florence Police.

The Florence Police Department asks people to contact them at, 256-760-6610 or send them a Facebook message.

Posted by Florence Alabama Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

