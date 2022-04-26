Florence Police searching for burglar

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department posted on Facebook that it is searching for a burglar by the name of Julie Hamm.

Hamm is wanted for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property if you or someone you know have any information contact the Florence Police.

The Florence Police Department asks people to contact them at, 256-760-6610 or send them a Facebook message.

**WANTED PERSON** Julie Ann Hamm is wanted for Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 4th. If you or someone you know has... Posted by Florence Alabama Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

