Florence Police searching for burglar
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department posted on Facebook that it is searching for a burglar by the name of Julie Hamm.
Hamm is wanted for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property if you or someone you know have any information contact the Florence Police.
The Florence Police Department asks people to contact them at, 256-760-6610 or send them a Facebook message.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.