Federal judge rules school board can shut down R.A. Hubbard High School

NORTH COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County School Board can close R.A. Hubbard High School after a ruling from a federal judge.

The board voted 4-1 to close the school in December 2021. Supporters say Hubbard cost too much to run and too few students were enrolled at the school. But, the school board needed a federal judge’s approval because the school system is under a 56-year-old desegregation order.

According to the Decatur Daily, U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor had to decide if closing Hubbard was racially motivated or if it put a ‘disproportionate burden’ on Black students. Late Monday night, Proctor ruled the school board provided sufficient evidence that the decision was financially motivated, not racially motivated.

WAFF has confirmed with one of the plaintiffs in the case that the ruling will be appealed.

R.A. Hubbard is a predominantly Black school. Current R.A. Hubbard students would be transitioned to majority-white schools, like Hatton High, East Lawrence High or East Lawrence Middle if the school closes. Students would finish out the school year at R.A. Hubbard.

District One school board member Christine Garner voted against closing Hubbard in December. She said she was “extremely disappointed but not totally surprised” by the ruling.

“We have students in District 1 and they have lives,” said Garner. “Their lives matter. The ruling means money is more important than their lives.”

“This afternoon, our motion for closing R.A. Hubbard and changing attendance zones accordingly was approved,” said Superintendent Jon Bret Smith “This process and decision was difficult for everyone involved. From the beginning, the majority of people on both sides have wanted what was best for R.A. Hubbard. Everyone is to be commended for their efforts.

“From this point on, we ask that all parties work together to do what is best for students. The school system will strive to provide ample opportunities for input and help to make this process beneficial for our students.”

In addition to his ruling, Proctor also ordered the school board to work with the community to determine if it has obtained or can obtain unitary status. That means it is sufficiently desegregated and it could make decisions without federal approval.

