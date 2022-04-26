Deals
Drivers license offices reopen with new updates to potentially cut down wait time

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama driver’s license offices are reopening Tuesday with a modernized driver’s license system and new equipment.

Approximately 76 driver’s license offices across the state were closed for a week so Alabam state troopers could make updates to potentially make trips to the driver’s license office quicker. They will be using a system called the Alabama Enforcement Agency Driver License System or LEADS.

Their previous system was almost 20 years old and a lot of their technology was outdated.

LEADS will allow people to virtually schedule an appointment or check-in and get in line before they enter the building. There will also be several services available completely online.

“Things that we see with the old system that you have to come in and have to wait and wait,” said Alabama Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. “We understand that people’s schedules are very tight, and people don’t have the time to sit and wait to get their licenses taken care of, updated or renewed. The new system will do away with that.”

The new system will offer online services including:

  • Ability to update their addresses
  • Ability to pay and reinstate their licenses
  • Ability to upload U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Medical Cards
  • Ability to view Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Hazmat background checks
  • Ability to issue duplicate licenses to eligible foreign nationals
  • Ability to pre-apply for individuals who are requesting an Alabama License for the first time

LEADS is available at ALEA.gov. Bailey says a virtual trooper is available online for those needing assistance.

