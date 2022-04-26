Crews respond to house fire in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Madison Tuesday afternoon.

Madison Fire Officials confirm a home on Chad Lane is on fire. The Madison Fire Department says flames and smoke were visible when crews arrived.

One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital for smoke inhalation.

There are no further details as this fire is under investigation.

