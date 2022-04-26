Cool For Now...Warmup Ahead

Deals
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Cloudy start to the day, but now we’re seeing plenty of sunshine as clouds have moved out of the area. It’s definitely still cool though behind the front with highs only reaching the mid and upper 60s across the Tennessee Valley today, and even seeing a few low 60s, which is a little more than ten degrees cooler compared to where we should be this time of year. Expect dry and clear conditions to continue overnight with chilly lows dipping into the low and mid 40s.

Temperatures will follow a warming trend by tomorrow with highs nearing back into seasonal averages as they top out in the low to mid 70s and low to mid 80s by the end of the week. A few breezes each day are possible throughout the rest of the work week, but these shouldn’t affect any outdoor activities.

Rain moves back into the forecast by the weekend as another cold front approaches the region. Timing for shower and storm activity looks to be overnight Saturday into Sunday with Sunday looking like our wettest day. More rain chances are likely heading into the beginning of next week, but at this time they look minimal in comparison to the weekend. We’ll be sure and finetune the forecast in the next upcoming days if things should change.

