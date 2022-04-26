Deals
Chicken waste truck loses load in Tuscaloosa

A chicken waste truck lost its load Tuesday morning on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.
A chicken waste truck lost its load Tuesday morning on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.(Tuscaloosa PD Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A chicken waste truck has lost its load on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard Southbound, just before University Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

Crews are on their way to clean up the spill.


Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

