Alabama A&M logo creator, George Jones, has passed

Creator of the AAMU logo has passed
Creator of the AAMU logo has passed(Alabama A&M)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M announced on social media today that the creator of the university’s logo, Dr. George Jones passed away on April 25.

Jones was an alum of AAMU as well as a professor, Jones taught industrial technology for years at the university.

In 2011, AAMU named its large tailgating area the George E. Jones Tailgate Plaza in honor of the longtime professor and alum.

A public viewing for Jones is Sunday, May 1, and funeral services will be held on Monday, May 2. Obituary

AAMU Mourns the Loss of Alum and Creator of University Logo AAMU alum Dr. George E. Jones ('59) passed away in...

Posted by Alabama A&M University on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

