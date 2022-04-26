Activities announced for Huntsville Attractions Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the activities for Huntsville Attractions Week on Tuesday.

Huntsville Attractions Week is part of National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) and it is May 1-7. NTTW celebrates the contributions of the United States travel industry.

During Huntsville Attractions Week, each day will have a dedicated theme:

May 2- Outdoors

May 3- History

May 4- Space

May 5- Arts and Culture

May 6- Unique Venues

Huntsville is home to many attractions such as the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment, Huntsville Botanical Gardens and many more.

NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic impact of travel in the U.S.

“The CVB is eagerly welcoming visitors who are driving increasing demand for Huntsville’s hospitality industry,” President/CEO of the CVB, Judy Ryals, said in a statement. “National Travel and Tourism Week helps to remind visitors and residents of the incredible contributions of the travel industry not just to our local economy and workforce, but to our community’s identity and culture.”

