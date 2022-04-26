Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Activities announced for Huntsville Attractions Week

The Huntsville Botanical Gardens is one of many attractions that will be highlighted during...
The Huntsville Botanical Gardens is one of many attractions that will be highlighted during Huntsville Attractions Week in May. (Source: Huntsville Botanical Garden)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the activities for Huntsville Attractions Week on Tuesday.

Huntsville Attractions Week is part of National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) and it is May 1-7. NTTW celebrates the contributions of the United States travel industry.

During Huntsville Attractions Week, each day will have a dedicated theme:

  • May 2- Outdoors
  • May 3- History
  • May 4- Space
  • May 5- Arts and Culture
  • May 6- Unique Venues

Huntsville is home to many attractions such as the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment, Huntsville Botanical Gardens and many more.

Huntsville Attractions Week is May 1-7.
Huntsville Attractions Week is May 1-7.(City of Huntsville)

NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic impact of travel in the U.S.

“The CVB is eagerly welcoming visitors who are driving increasing demand for Huntsville’s hospitality industry,” President/CEO of the CVB, Judy Ryals, said in a statement. “National Travel and Tourism Week helps to remind visitors and residents of the incredible contributions of the travel industry not just to our local economy and workforce, but to our community’s identity and culture.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Hwy 72 E
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office discovered 18 grams of Fentanyl and half a pound of meth in...
18 grams of Fentanyl seized by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
The Madison County Sheriff is searching for a burglar in the Hazel Green community.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglar
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
The Trash Pandas along with UNA and city representatives will be announcing a new event Monday.
Trash Pandas, UNA announce football game on Oct. 15 at Toyota Field

Latest News

Nick Risner
WATCH LIVE: AG Steve Marshall, local Sheffield officials honoring Sgt. Nick Risner on Tuesday
AG Steve Marshall honors Sgt. Nick Risner in ceremony
Florence Police are searching for Julie Hamm for a case regarding theft and burglary.
Florence Police searching for burglar
Judge rules R.A. Hubbard School can close
Federal judge rules school board can shut down R.A. Hubbard High School