Tickets for UNA football game at Toyota Field on sale now

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas along with the University of North Alabama and city representatives held a press conference at Toyota Field to announce a new event.

The Trash Pandas and UNA announced a football game between UNA and Jacksonville State. The game is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Toyota Field.

“We are excited to bring the tradition and pageantry of UNA football to Toyota Field this fall,” UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts said in a statement. “The Madison-Huntsville market is key for us – not only because of our large alumni base, but because of the depth of outstanding students in the area who are potential UNA students. Hosting this game is a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our brand and embrace the next generation of UNA students.”

UNA and Jacksonville State are both part of the ASUN conference. The two teams faced off in 2021 in Jacksonville with the Gamecocks winning, 27-24.

Jacksonville State has won the past three meetings.

Madison Mayor, Paul Finley, UNA representatives Ken Kitts and Josh Looney and Trash Pandas GM Garrett Fahrmann gave remarks.

