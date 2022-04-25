Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Scattered Showers and Storms This Afternoon

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and storms are continuing to move across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. All threats are on the table today including locally-heavy downpours, gusty winds up to 30 mph, and some localized pea-sized hail. As we continue to head into your late afternoon and evening, this will likely be the brunt of the rain with the cold front moving through the region. By your late evening and overnight hours, just a few showers will be lingering around. Overnight lows will be dipping into the low and mid 40s.

On Tuesday, just some residual showers will be possible, but most of the moisture will be out of region by or before noon. You need to grab the jacket before you head out the door though because behind the front temperatures will be much cooler only topping out in the upper 60s. Clouds will be hanging around for the start of the day, but a few peaks of sunshine will be possible by the late afternoon.

By midweek, temperatures will start steadily warming up in the lower and mid 70s, and low to mid 80s return by the end of the week. Next rain chances look to be this weekend with more scattered shower and storms moving into the region.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was shot Sunday at the corner of Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave.
One person was shot in Huntsville Sunday afternoon
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Hwy 72 E
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72
David has been incarcerated since 2000.
Man convicted of murder escapes work camp
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
The Trash Pandas along with UNA and city representatives will be announcing a new event Monday.
Trash Pandas, UNA announce football game on Oct. 15 at Toyota Field

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF noon weather, April 25
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Cold front to bring afternoon rain and storms
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Monday morning forecast
First Alert Weather
Scattered Showers and Storms Move in on Monday