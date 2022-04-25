Scattered Showers and Storms This Afternoon

Scattered showers and storms are continuing to move across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon. All threats are on the table today including locally-heavy downpours, gusty winds up to 30 mph, and some localized pea-sized hail. As we continue to head into your late afternoon and evening, this will likely be the brunt of the rain with the cold front moving through the region. By your late evening and overnight hours, just a few showers will be lingering around. Overnight lows will be dipping into the low and mid 40s.

On Tuesday, just some residual showers will be possible, but most of the moisture will be out of region by or before noon. You need to grab the jacket before you head out the door though because behind the front temperatures will be much cooler only topping out in the upper 60s. Clouds will be hanging around for the start of the day, but a few peaks of sunshine will be possible by the late afternoon.

By midweek, temperatures will start steadily warming up in the lower and mid 70s, and low to mid 80s return by the end of the week. Next rain chances look to be this weekend with more scattered shower and storms moving into the region.

