The perfect jewelry gifts for Mother’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mother’s Day is coming up and if you’re still looking for the perfect gift, jewelry is always a sweet surprise!

With all the different trends and designs right now, it can be hard to know what to get. That’s why TVL is talking with lifestyle expert, Anna De Souza about everyone’s favorite jewelry pieces right now and the ones that never go out of style.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.