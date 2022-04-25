Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Meet an Alabama race car driver and his biggest fan turned best friend

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRY, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Meet Landon Daniel, a young man from Curry who loves race cars and the people around him. Landon’s short life has been one filled with health scares and close calls since he was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus as an infant.

Years later, Landon is doing better and is back on the track watching his favorite racers. It was at ECM Speedway where he met Noel Bailey. Now, the unlikely friendship between two racecar fans is changing both of their lives for the better.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was shot Sunday at the corner of Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave.
One person was shot in Huntsville Sunday afternoon
David has been incarcerated since 2000.
Man convicted of murder escapes work camp
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Hwy 72 E
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Police in Hueytown are investigating after an Arby’s employee allegedly threw hot grease on a...
Hueytown PD: Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer