Meet an Alabama race car driver and his biggest fan turned best friend

CURRY, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Meet Landon Daniel, a young man from Curry who loves race cars and the people around him. Landon’s short life has been one filled with health scares and close calls since he was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus as an infant.

Years later, Landon is doing better and is back on the track watching his favorite racers. It was at ECM Speedway where he met Noel Bailey. Now, the unlikely friendship between two racecar fans is changing both of their lives for the better.

