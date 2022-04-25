Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglar

The Madison County Sheriff is searching for a burglar in the Hazel Green community.
The Madison County Sheriff is searching for a burglar in the Hazel Green community.(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to ask for help in finding a burglar Monday morning.

The Facebook post claims that the person pictured burglarized multiple vehicles in the Twin Rivers Subdivision of Hazel Green.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact the investigator at 256-533-8859 or at charbin@madisoncountyal.gov.

Do you recognize the person depicted in this surveillance video? Over the weekend, this unidentified subject...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was shot Sunday at the corner of Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave.
One person was shot in Huntsville Sunday afternoon
David has been incarcerated since 2000.
Man convicted of murder escapes work camp
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Police in Hueytown are investigating after an Arby’s employee allegedly threw hot grease on a...
Hueytown PD: Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Latest News

Cold front to bring rain & storms this afternoon
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Hwy 72 E
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72
UAH hosts suicide prevention walk
UAH hosts Out of the Darkness Walk on campus, highlighting suicide prevention
UAH hosts suicide prevention walk
UAH hosts suicide prevention walk