Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglar

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to ask for help in finding a burglar Monday morning.

The Facebook post claims that the person pictured burglarized multiple vehicles in the Twin Rivers Subdivision of Hazel Green.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact the investigator at 256-533-8859 or at charbin@madisoncountyal.gov.

Do you recognize the person depicted in this surveillance video? Over the weekend, this unidentified subject... Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 25, 2022

