Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Local artist Jessica Nunno talks life as a freelance illustrator, Panoply prep

Chats with Charles: Freelance illustrator Jessica Nunno talks about her work ahead of Panoply
Chats with Charles: Freelance illustrator Jessica Nunno talks about her work ahead of Panoply(Jessica Nunno Art)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We are just a few days away from the 40th Panoply Arts Festival to get started at Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville!

On Monday, artist Jessica Nunno talked about her work as an illustrator and what she’ll be bringing to the festival this weekend.

Nunno has been commissioned to do murals, logos, book covers and various other projects. One thing that Nunno is very passionate about is bringing stories to life through illustrations. She’s worked on illustrations for various written works and has even illustrated some of her own written pieces.

In addition to being a freelance illustrator, Nunno is a teaching artist through North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative, a subsection of Arts Huntsville.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was shot Sunday at the corner of Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave.
One person was shot in Huntsville Sunday afternoon
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Hwy 72 E
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72
David has been incarcerated since 2000.
Man convicted of murder escapes work camp
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
The Trash Pandas along with UNA and city representatives will be announcing a new event Monday.
Trash Pandas, UNA announce football game on Oct. 15 at Toyota Field