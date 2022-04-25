Local artist Jessica Nunno talks life as a freelance illustrator, Panoply prep

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We are just a few days away from the 40th Panoply Arts Festival to get started at Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville!

On Monday, artist Jessica Nunno talked about her work as an illustrator and what she’ll be bringing to the festival this weekend.

Nunno has been commissioned to do murals, logos, book covers and various other projects. One thing that Nunno is very passionate about is bringing stories to life through illustrations. She’s worked on illustrations for various written works and has even illustrated some of her own written pieces.

In addition to being a freelance illustrator, Nunno is a teaching artist through North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative, a subsection of Arts Huntsville.

