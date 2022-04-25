Lincoln County Sheriff continuing 2015 murder case

LINCOLN Co, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department announced in a Facebook post that it will be continuing a murder investigation from 2015.

The department says that it was investigating the disappearance of Jason Turner who had last been seen on Nov. 27, 2015, at a residence on Cedar Circle in Lincoln County.

At the time of his disappearance, Turner was described as a 34-year-old white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

In February of 2020, skeletal remains were located in a wooded area in Van Buren County, Tennessee.

The remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville where the remains were positively identified as Turner.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says that as the investigation continues, more persons of interest have been identified and have been connected to the murder of Turner.

