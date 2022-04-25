Cold front to bring afternoon rain and storms

We are starting off your Monday morning with mild and somewhat muggy conditions.

Fair skies will give way to a bit more cloud cover as we head through the late morning hours as a cold front approaches from the west. Isolated showers and storms will be possible ahead of the front. Breezy SW winds will gust to 20 mph at times with highs reaching the lower 80s. Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will move in during the afternoon. These storms should stay below severe criteria, but heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and some stronger wind gusts will be possible. Rain showers and isolated rumbles of thunder will be expected overnight into Tuesday morning behind the cold front.

A breezy NW wind will keep Tuesday’s temperatures well below average with highs staying in the middle 60s. A quiet and dry stretch of weather is expected for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures ranging from the middle 70s to lower 80s for Wednesday through Friday. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will return by next weekend.

