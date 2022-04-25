19-year-old boy shot, killed in Birmingham early Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting early Monday morning in Birmingham according to police.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue near Advance Auto Parts.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Davion Marcell Hickley.

Bullet holes could be found in the doors and side of the business.

Hickley was taken to Princeton Baptist Medical Center where he died, according to police.

There were also three additional people who sustained non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests several people gathered in the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station located on 3rd Avenue West before gunfire erupted. Detectives believe there were multiple shooters involved in this incident. There were also three unoccupied businesses that sustained damage from gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App on Android or IOS devices.

