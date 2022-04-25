Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

19-year-old boy shot, killed in Birmingham early Monday morning

Homicide investigation in the 800 block of 3rd Ave
Homicide investigation in the 800 block of 3rd Ave(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting early Monday morning in Birmingham according to police.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue near Advance Auto Parts.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Davion Marcell Hickley.

Bullet holes could be found in the doors and side of the business.

Bullets flew at the scene of a homicide in Birmingham Monday morning
Bullets flew at the scene of a homicide in Birmingham Monday morning(wbrc)
Bullets flew at the scene of a homicide in Birmingham Monday morning
Bullets flew at the scene of a homicide in Birmingham Monday morning(wbrc)
Bullets flew at the scene of a homicide in Birmingham Monday morning
Bullets flew at the scene of a homicide in Birmingham Monday morning(wbrc)
fmovies

Hickley was taken to Princeton Baptist Medical Center where he died, according to police.

There were also three additional people who sustained non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests several people gathered in the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station located on 3rd Avenue West before gunfire erupted. Detectives believe there were multiple shooters involved in this incident. There were also three unoccupied businesses that sustained damage from gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App on Android or IOS devices.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was shot Sunday at the corner of Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave.
One person was shot in Huntsville Sunday afternoon
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Hwy 72 E
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72
David has been incarcerated since 2000.
Man convicted of murder escapes work camp
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
The Trash Pandas along with UNA and city representatives will be announcing a new event Monday.
Trash Pandas, UNA announce football game on Oct. 15 at Toyota Field

Latest News

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office discovered 18 grams of Fentanyl and half a pound of meth in...
18 grams of Fentanyl seized by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
‘For lack of a better word, she just snapped’: Arby’s employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer
The Trash Pandas along with UNA and city representatives will be announcing a new event Monday.
Trash Pandas, UNA announce football game on Oct. 15 at Toyota Field
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases