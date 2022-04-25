Deals
18 grams of Fentanyl seized by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office discovered 18 grams of Fentanyl and half a pound of meth in...
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office discovered 18 grams of Fentanyl and half a pound of meth in Hartselle.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on April 22 in Hartselle and discovered 18 grams of Fentanyl along with half a pound of meth.

Following a long investigation into alleged narcotics sales at a residence in Hartselle, agents with the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit obtained and executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of Ausley Bend Rd. in Hartselle.

After searching the residence, agents discovered the Fentanyl, meth, numerous controlled substance pills, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Mary Patel, 27, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking illegal drugs-Fentanyl and possession of marijuana, she is being held on $202,500 bond.

The agents also arrested Rodriquez Mosley, 40, for loitering in a drug house, his bond is set at $300.

