Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72

A deadly crash on Chapman Mountain shut down traffic for hours overnight
By Megan Plotka
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died overnight in a crash on Chapman Mountain involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler.

According to Huntsville Police, officers responded to reports of a crash on Highway 72 and Epworth Drive around 2 a.m. on Monday. Both the motorcycle and tractor-trailer were traveling eastbound when they collided. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lanes in the area were closed for three hours before reopening in the 5 a.m. hour.

HPD continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was shot Sunday at the corner of Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave.
One person was shot in Huntsville Sunday afternoon
David has been incarcerated since 2000.
Man convicted of murder escapes work camp
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Police in Hueytown are investigating after an Arby’s employee allegedly threw hot grease on a...
Hueytown PD: Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Latest News

UAH hosts suicide prevention walk
UAH hosts Out of the Darkness Walk on campus, highlighting suicide prevention
UAH hosts suicide prevention walk
UAH hosts suicide prevention walk
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Hwy 72 E
1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Hwy 72 E
Rocket City welcomes candidates one month before primary
Rocket City welcomes candidates one month before primary