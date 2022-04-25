1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died overnight in a crash on Chapman Mountain involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler.

According to Huntsville Police, officers responded to reports of a crash on Highway 72 and Epworth Drive around 2 a.m. on Monday. Both the motorcycle and tractor-trailer were traveling eastbound when they collided. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lanes in the area were closed for three hours before reopening in the 5 a.m. hour.

HPD continues to investigate the crash.

