1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer near Hwy 72
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died overnight in a crash on Chapman Mountain involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler.
According to Huntsville Police, officers responded to reports of a crash on Highway 72 and Epworth Drive around 2 a.m. on Monday. Both the motorcycle and tractor-trailer were traveling eastbound when they collided. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.
Lanes in the area were closed for three hours before reopening in the 5 a.m. hour.
HPD continues to investigate the crash.
