Trash Pandas, UNA announce football game on Oct. 15 at Toyota Field

The Trash Pandas along with UNA and city representatives will be announcing a new event Monday.
The Trash Pandas along with UNA and city representatives will be announcing a new event Monday.
By Nick Kremer and Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas along with the University of North Alabama and city representatives held a press conference at Toyota Field to announce a new event.

The Trash Pandas and UNA announced a football game between UNA and Jacksonville State. The game is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Toyota Field.

“We are excited to bring the tradition and pageantry of UNA football to Toyota Field this fall,” UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts said in a statement. “The Madison-Huntsville market is key for us – not only because of our large alumni base, but because of the depth of outstanding students in the area who are potential UNA students. Hosting this game is a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our brand and embrace the next generation of UNA students.”

UNA and Jacksonville State are both part of the ASUN conference. The two teams faced off in 2021 in Jacksonville with the Gamecocks winning, 27-24.

Jacksonville State has won the past three meetings.

Madison Mayor, Paul Finley, UNA representatives Ken Kitts and Josh Looney and Trash Pandas GM Garrett Fahrmann gave remarks.

You can watch the announcement at the top of this story.

