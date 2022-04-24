Deals
Trash Pandas, UNA to announce new event Monday

The Trash Pandas along with UNA and city representatives will be announcing a new event Monday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas along with UNA and city representatives will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday at Toyota Field to announce a new event.

Madison Mayor, Paul Finley, UNA representatives Ken Kitts and Josh Looney and Trash Pandas GM Garrett Fahrmann will announce the new event tomorrow.

More details will be released as they are announced.

