Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Forecast

Southeast Temps
Southeast Temps(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another lovely start to the day for the Tennessee Valley. Clear skies, comfortable temperatures and a calm breezy will be the themes for the AM hours of your day.

Sunshine early on will help to boost temps from the 60s quickly into the 70s & 80s. Winds will pick up from the south and keep a nice flow of air throughout the day. Highs once again in the 80s for the afternoon.

Clear skies continue into the overnight hours, but a few clouds may make their way in before the night is over. Rain will hold off until Monday.

Monday brings the workweek and change…

Rain for the start-up of the week. Showers likely to move in for the later portion of the afternoon and spill into Tuesday. By Tuesday temperatures take a tumble and go back to the 70s.

The next 10 days brings sunshine, the 80s, rain and the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Huntsville Police Department)
Traffic safety checkpoints set up in Huntsville
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
LCSO: Investigation underway in Rogersville
Sources: Sexual assault investigation underway at Lauderdale County High School
Athens business owner charged with health care fraud
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Dry For Now...Rain Early Next Week
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF evening weather April 23
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Saturday brings sunshine, warm temps with a strong breeze from the south
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Saturday brings sunshine, warm temps with a strong breeze from the south