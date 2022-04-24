Sunday Morning Forecast

Another lovely start to the day for the Tennessee Valley. Clear skies, comfortable temperatures and a calm breezy will be the themes for the AM hours of your day.

Sunshine early on will help to boost temps from the 60s quickly into the 70s & 80s. Winds will pick up from the south and keep a nice flow of air throughout the day. Highs once again in the 80s for the afternoon.

Clear skies continue into the overnight hours, but a few clouds may make their way in before the night is over. Rain will hold off until Monday.

Monday brings the workweek and change…

Rain for the start-up of the week. Showers likely to move in for the later portion of the afternoon and spill into Tuesday. By Tuesday temperatures take a tumble and go back to the 70s.

The next 10 days brings sunshine, the 80s, rain and the 70s.

