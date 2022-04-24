Scattered Showers and Storms Move in on Monday

Deals
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT
Another gorgeous day across the region with highs topping back out in the lower and mid 80s and dry conditions prevailing. A few more clouds than yesterday, but really no complaints. Expect us to stay dry with skies clearing throughout the late evening. Overnight lows will be dropping into the low and mid 60s.

Our rain-free forecast will be coming to an end by tomorrow with a chance for widely scattered showers and storms mainly by the afternoon and into the evening across the Tennessee Valley. I can’t completely rule out a few showers or an isolated storm in front of the main line during the morning hours mainly across the Shoals area, but most of us will not be impacted during the morning commute. It would be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy throughout the day nonetheless, as it will likely be our wettest day this week.

A few showers or storms could linger overnight into Tuesday morning, but most of us will be dry again by noon. Plan on temperatures being much cooler as well on Tuesday, with highs only topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures do quickly rebound by midweek with seasonal averages in the low to mid 70s by Wednesday, and low and mid 80s back by the weekend.

Next rain chances in the forecast looks likely next weekend as a cold front approaches the region. We’re just looking at scattered shower and storm chances again with no support for severe weather at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

