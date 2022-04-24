Deals
One person was shot in Huntsville Sunday afternoon

One man was shot Sunday at the corner of Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave.
One man was shot Sunday at the corner of Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a call about a shooting victim at the 2900 block of Wilson Drive around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say that the shooting is believed to have happened at the corner of Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the victim is expected to be ok after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

More information will be released as it is made available.

