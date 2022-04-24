Man convicted of murder escapes work camp

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday evening, an inmate who has been in jail since being convicted of murder just over 22 years ago, escaped from a work center in Montgomery, Alabama.

The inmate, Kyle David, was sentenced to 99 years in prison on April 18, 2000, for a murder he had committed in Etowah County.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says that David left his assigned job location at the Red Eagle Work Center at approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday and his whereabouts are unknown at this point.

David is 49 years old, 5′11″ 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Department of Corrections asks that anyone who sees him or has any information about his whereabouts contact them at, 1-800-831-8825.

