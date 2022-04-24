Deals
Hueytown PD: Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Hueytown are investigating after an Arby’s employee allegedly threw hot grease on a customer on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Authorities say they responded to calls of an altercation between an employee and a customer. Police believe the employee threw grease on the customer in the drive thru.

Officials with Hueytown Fire and Rescue gave medical treatment to the victim on scene, and they were taken to the hospital to treat their burns.

The employee was taken into custody. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

