End of the ice for Huntsville Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Havoc were on the hunt for a win on home ice Saturday, hosting the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in the SPHL Semi-Finals after falling to them on the road in Game 1 Thursday 5-3. In an electric home atmosphere, Roanoke’s defense outmatched Huntsville’s, the Rail Yard Dawgs shutting out the Havoc 2-0 and knocking them out of the playoffs.

It was a quiet first period, aside from a short scuffle that landed Huntsville’s Tyler Piacentini in the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Tyler Piacentini sent to penalty box in first period for unsportsmanlike conduct. (Georgia Chambers)

It wasn’t until the second period when Roanoke was able to slip one past Hunter Vorva, Brady Heppner with the goal giving Roanoke the edge, 1-0. Huntsville looking to respond, pressuring Austyn Roudebush with a total of 36 shots on goal, but Roudebush didn’t budge, delivering 36 saves on the night.

The Rail Yard Dawgs would add another goal from Nick Ford in the third period, sealing the fate for the Huntsville Havoc. Roanoke securing back-to-back wins, knocking the Havoc out of the running for the 2022 President’s Cup.

