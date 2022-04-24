Clear skies, comfortable temperatures to hit the Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s another lovely start to the day for the Tennessee Valley. Clear skies, comfortable temperatures, and a calm breeze will be the themes for the morning hours of your day.

Sunshine early on will help to boost temperatures from the 60s quickly into the 70s and 80s. Winds will pick up from the south and keep a nice flow of air throughout the day. There will be highs in the 80s for the afternoon.

Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours, but a few clouds may make their way in before the night is over. Rain will hold off until Monday. Monday brings the workweek and change.

There will be rain for the startup of the week. Showers are likely to move in for the later portion of the afternoon and spill into Tuesday. By Tuesday, the temperatures take a tumble and go back to the 70s.

The next 10 days brings sunshine, the 80s, rain, and the 70s.

