Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Clear skies, comfortable temperatures to hit the Valley

WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s another lovely start to the day for the Tennessee Valley. Clear skies, comfortable temperatures, and a calm breeze will be the themes for the morning hours of your day.

Sunshine early on will help to boost temperatures from the 60s quickly into the 70s and 80s. Winds will pick up from the south and keep a nice flow of air throughout the day. There will be highs in the 80s for the afternoon.

Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours, but a few clouds may make their way in before the night is over. Rain will hold off until Monday. Monday brings the workweek and change.

There will be rain for the startup of the week. Showers are likely to move in for the later portion of the afternoon and spill into Tuesday. By Tuesday, the temperatures take a tumble and go back to the 70s.

The next 10 days brings sunshine, the 80s, rain, and the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Huntsville Police Department)
Traffic safety checkpoints set up in Huntsville
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
LCSO: Investigation underway in Rogersville
Sources: Sexual assault investigation underway at Lauderdale County High School
Athens business owner charged with health care fraud
Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in...
Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Latest News

60 Second Forecast with Abigail
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Clear skies, comfortable temperatures to hit the Valley
Southeast Temps
Sunday Morning Forecast
First Alert Weather
Dry For Now...Rain Early Next Week