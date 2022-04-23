Deals
Somalia’s extremists bomb restaurant in the capital; 6 dead

People look at destroyed shops in Mogadishu's Lido beach, Somalia, Saturday, April, 23, 2022,...
People look at destroyed shops in Mogadishu's Lido beach, Somalia, Saturday, April, 23, 2022, after a bomb blast by Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant killing at least six people. Ambulance service officials say the explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an Iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast.(AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A bomb blast by Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six people, ambulance service officials say.

The explosion was detonated by a suicide bomber who had been denied access inside the restaurant where the Somali Police Commissioner and several lawmakers were having dinner, Somali Police Spokesman Maj. Abdifatah Aden Hassan announced at a press conference Saturday.

The explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an Iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast. The restaurant is frequented by government officials.

Those killed were mostly civilians and seven other people were wounded, the director of Aamin Ambulance Service, Abdulkadir Adan told The Associated Press by phone. The blast caused “huge damage,” he said. Some security personnel were killed in the blast but police did not specify how many.

Somalia’s al-Shabab Islamic extremist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

