Saturday Morning Forecast

Clear, Calm and in the 50s & 60s. A great start for your weekend forecast.

Your Saturday brings sunshine and warm temps with a strong breeze from the south. We will see winds pick up by the afternoon helping to drive already warm temps.

Into the 80s…. then, we do it all again for your Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday look to be dry, breezy and above average. Sunshine paired with strong winds can do a number on temperatures.

Our lovely weather streak comes to a halt by Monday evening with showers pushing in. We will have widespread rain for the start to the workweek, but thankfully it is not long lived.

We see that rain move out by Tuesday, leaving us cooler but dry.

The next 10 days brings a mixed bag of temperatures, but an overall dry and calm stretch of days.

