Saturday brings sunshine, warm temps with a strong breeze from the south

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a clear, calm day in the 50s and 60s. Saturday brings sunshine and warm temperatures with a strong breeze from the south.

Winds will pick up by Saturday afternoon helping to drive already warm temperatures into the 80s. Both Saturday and Sunday look to be dry, breezy and above average. Sunshine paired with strong winds can do a number on temperatures.

Our lovely weather streak comes to a halt by Monday evening with showers pushing in. We will have widespread rain for the start to the workweek, but it is not long-lived.

Rain will move out by Tuesday, leaving us cooler but dry. The next 10 days brings a mixed bag of temperatures but an overall dry and calm stretch of days.

