One person dead after Etowah house fire

One person is dead after a Saturday morning house fire in Etowah County.
One person is dead after a Saturday morning house fire in Etowah County.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person died in a house fire in Etowah County Saturday morning according to Etowah Sheriff, Jonathon Horton.

According to a report from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, 911 received a call just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday of a structure fire raging on Millers Hollow Rd.

The Ivalee Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene along with deputies from the Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, they started a rescue attempt while battling the fire but were unable to rescue the person inside.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

