One person dead after Etowah house fire

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person died in a house fire in Etowah County Saturday morning according to Etowah Sheriff, Jonathon Horton.

According to a report from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, 911 received a call just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday of a structure fire raging on Millers Hollow Rd.

The Ivalee Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene along with deputies from the Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, they started a rescue attempt while battling the fire but were unable to rescue the person inside.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.

