Home heavily damaged in early morning fire

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A home in New Market is heavily damaged after an early morning fire Saturday.

According to the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department, one person and two dogs got out safely. The home on Noles Drives is likely destroyed.

The person who lives in the home believes his dogs knocked over an oil lamp, causing the fire. However, firefighters are still investigating the exact cause.

Multiple agencies, including Hazel Green and Central Volunteer Fire crews, were on scene helping.

