Dry For Now...Rain Early Next Week

What a beautiful start to the weekend across the Tennessee Valley! Temperatures are currently still hanging on to our highs today in the lower to mid 80s and blue skies are all around. As we head into your late evening and overnight hours, expect temperatures to dip in the lower and mid 60s.

Plan on another copy and paste kind of day on Sunday with highs soaring back into the low and mid 80s, but big changes will be on the horizon. As you start your next work week, rain chances come back in the forecast on Monday. Expect scattered to widespread showers and storms mainly beginning by the afternoon and continuing into the late evening. Few showers could linger into the early morning hours on Tuesday, but most of this moisture will be out of the area by noon.

Highs will struggle behind this system on Tuesday, especially with a good bit of cloud cover, so we’ll only top out in the upper 60s and low 70s if we’re lucky. However, high pressure quickly builds across the region by midweek paving the way for upper 70s and low 80s back by the end of the week.

