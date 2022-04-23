Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Alabama’s largest state park expanding near Birmingham

Images from Oak Mountain State Park near Birmingham. The Department of Conservation and Natural...
Images from Oak Mountain State Park near Birmingham. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it plans to expand biking, hiking and horse-riding trails at Oak Mountain State Park.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (AP) — New public access areas should be available later this year at Alabama’s largest state park, which is growing with the purchase of more than 1,600 acres of land in metro Birmingham.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it plans to expand biking, hiking and horse-riding trails at Oak Mountain State Park.

The enlargement follows the addition of acreage acquired through the Forever Wild Land Trust.

The park is located in heavily populated Shelby County. It will encompass more than 11,000 acres with the additional land, most of which is forested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO: Investigation underway in Rogersville
Sources: Sexual assault investigation underway at Lauderdale County High School
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Suspect identified in Thursday night Sheffield shooting
(Source: Huntsville Police Department)
Traffic safety checkpoints set up in Huntsville
From left to right: Andrew Rojas; Jimmy Anderson; Alexus Anderson
Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Decatur
Athens business owner charged with health care fraud

Latest News

News outlets report the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death Saturday morning in...
Sheriff: 1 person killed in Alabama house fire
Parents of transgender teens have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn an Alabama law that makes...
Parents challenge law outlawing treatment of trans kids
A person driving a car.
New law extends no-test time for expired driver’s license
Gov. Tate Reeves
Mississippi gov again proclaims Confederate Heritage Month