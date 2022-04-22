Woman arrested at Danville High School for public intoxication

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was arrested on Friday at Danville High School for public intoxication.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elizabeth Eddy, 48, for public intoxication and possession of a concealed handgun without a permit at Danville High School shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Eddy is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail. Bond has not been set.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.