Two vehicle crash blocking northbound lanes of U.S. 231 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash in Morgan County has northbound lanes blocked on U.S. 231 Friday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal King, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on April 22. The northbound lanes are impacted near the 298-mile marker in the area of Laceys Spring.

The lanes are expected to be blocked for an extended amount of time.

Troopers encourage drivers to use alternate routes if possible.

