Two vehicle crash blocking northbound lanes of U.S. 231 in Morgan County

Read more below on the traffic disruption(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash in Morgan County has northbound lanes blocked on U.S. 231 Friday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal King, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on April 22. The northbound lanes are impacted near the 298-mile marker in the area of Laceys Spring.

The lanes are expected to be blocked for an extended amount of time.

Troopers encourage drivers to use alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

