Trouble Man ready for boxing bout

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The hurt business. the Sweet Science. The sport of boxing has last over a century, with some of the greats in the squared circle cementing lasting legacy withing the sport. Could Andre Harris become the next?

Harris, who goes by the name “Trouble Man” will fight his fourth professional bout Saturday night in Dothan, Alabama in what’s billed as Rumble by the River V.

Harris, a Tuscaloosa, Alabama native calls North Alabama home, and currently trains in Decatur, relishes the opportunity against Florida native Dowen Pugh in a Cruiserweight bout.

“I don’t see him any different from anyone that I’ve already fought,” Harris said. “He hasn’t fought me yet. I’m confident in myself, I’m in shape, and I’m just one of those guys that understands the hurt business, you get in front of me out I gotta get you out of the way.”

