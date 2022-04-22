Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Trouble Man ready for boxing bout

Andre Harris will fight in Dothan in fourth professional bout
Tuscaloosa native, now North Alabama resident Andre "trouble Man" Harris will compete in the...
Tuscaloosa native, now North Alabama resident Andre "trouble Man" Harris will compete in the Rumble by the River V Saturday April 24th in Dothan, Alabama. Harris is 3-0 in his early career.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The hurt business. the Sweet Science. The sport of boxing has last over a century, with some of the greats in the squared circle cementing lasting legacy withing the sport. Could Andre Harris become the next?

Harris, who goes by the name “Trouble Man” will fight his fourth professional bout Saturday night in Dothan, Alabama in what’s billed as Rumble by the River V.

Harris, a Tuscaloosa, Alabama native calls North Alabama home, and currently trains in Decatur, relishes the opportunity against Florida native Dowen Pugh in a Cruiserweight bout.

“I don’t see him any different from anyone that I’ve already fought,” Harris said. “He hasn’t fought me yet. I’m confident in myself, I’m in shape, and I’m just one of those guys that understands the hurt business, you get in front of me out I gotta get you out of the way.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Andrew Rojas; Jimmy Anderson; Alexus Anderson
Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Decatur
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
1 killed in Sheffield shooting, investigation underway
Natasha Haynes and Kaleb Robinson
Two arrested for receiving stolen property in Decatur
Gregory Todd Allen
Man charged after robbery at Limestone County pharmacy
Andi Wichmann
Grant woman attempts to bite deputies during domestic violence arrest

Latest News

Huntsville Havoc captain Sy Nutkevitch lead the franchise to a Game one win over Evansville in...
Havoc prepare for Rail Yard Dawgs
Lauderdale County tennis
Lauderdale County tennis due wins doubles title
Beach volleyball begins Friday in Huntsville
Beach volleyball begins Friday in Huntsville
Talladega Week: Geico 500 happening this weekend
Talladega Week: Geico 500 happening this weekend