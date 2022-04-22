Deals
Traffic safety checkpoints set up in Huntsville

(Source: Huntsville Police Department)
(Source: Huntsville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department DUI Task Force is conducting traffic safety checkpoints this weekend.

There are 57 traffic accident hotspots across the city and officers will be conducting safety checkpoints at one or more of these locations. If stopped, be prepared to show your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration.

The following are hotspot locations in Huntsville:

  • Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive
  • Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road
  • Mastin Lake Rd./Pulaski Pike
  • Meridian Street/Delaware Blvd.
  • Moores Mill Rd./Stanwood Blvd.
  • Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane
  • Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Rd.
  • Church Street/Pratt Ave.
  • Clinton Ave./Monroe Street
  • Sparkman Dr./Executive Dr.
  • University Dr./Old Monrovia Rd.
  • University Dr./Research Park Blvd.
  • University Dr./Slaughter Rd.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

