Traffic safety checkpoints set up in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department DUI Task Force is conducting traffic safety checkpoints this weekend.

There are 57 traffic accident hotspots across the city and officers will be conducting safety checkpoints at one or more of these locations. If stopped, be prepared to show your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration.

The following are hotspot locations in Huntsville:

Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive

Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road

Mastin Lake Rd./Pulaski Pike

Meridian Street/Delaware Blvd.

Moores Mill Rd./Stanwood Blvd.

Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane

Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Rd.

Church Street/Pratt Ave.

Clinton Ave./Monroe Street

Sparkman Dr./Executive Dr.

University Dr./Old Monrovia Rd.

University Dr./Research Park Blvd.

University Dr./Slaughter Rd.

