Start Your Engines: Coffee and Cars benefit for Alabama Kidney Foundation

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Alabama Kidney Foundation (AFK) is hosting Cars and Coffee at MidCity in Huntsville to benefit kidney patients right here in our area!

AKF is a non-profit focused on kidney disease outreach and patient support. The organization is hosting a Kidney Walk & Celebration in addition to Cars and Coffee on Sunday, April 24th from 8 - 11 a.m. The event will include a walk, a car show to check out, food trucks, vendors and everything in between!

Payton Walker joined Jacqueline Jimenez for a conversation about the impact this disease has on many of our own neighbors in Alabama.

Alabama ranks first in the number of dialysis patients per capita in the United States. Currently, Alabama has over 1,000 residents on the transplant waitlist along with 90,000 nationwide. Events like the Kidney Walk and Cars and Coffee raise awareness and funds to support those dealing with the impacts of Kidney disease.

For more information, visit AlabamaKidneyWalk.org.

